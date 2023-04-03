Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After 24 Years, ex-lovers Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai click in single frame; photo goes viral

    As Aishwarya Rai attended the NMACC fashion gala with her daughter Aaradhya, her ex-lover Salman Khan arrived alone. Nevertheless, a photo from the event has gone viral in which Aishwarya and Salman are captured in the same frame.
     

    Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai sent their fans into a frenzy on Saturday night after attending the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion event (separately, obviously) in Mumbai. The fact that they were both under the same roof was enough to get their followers thrilled. Nevertheless, a photo from the occasion has gone viral, showing Aishwarya and Salman in the same frame.

    Salman can be seen posing alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani, and Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya in the snap, which was published by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani. But wait, there's more. Aishwarya was spotted in the shot by eagle-eyed followers.

    One user wrote, “Who noticed Salman and Aishwarya in the same pic?" Another one commented, “Aishwarya and Salman Khan in one frame." “SALMAN and Aishwarya almost in same frame," wrote a third user.

    Salman and Aishwarya were last seen together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, a 1999 romantic musical directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ajay Devgn also appeared in the film.

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Aishwarya Rai selected a classic black salwar kameez for the fashion gala. She strolled the pink carpet of the fashion event with her daughter Aaradhya, looking gorgeous in her dress. Aaradhya, like her mother, dressed in a traditional salwar outfit for the evening.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Aishwarya was also present at the NMACC's opening function. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and many more celebrities attended the event on Friday night.


     

