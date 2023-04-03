Palak Tiwari finally breaks silence on dating 'rumors' with Ibrahim Ali Khan; know details

In a recent interview, Palak Tiwari got quipped on whether she really dated Ibrahim Ali Khan, and opening up on the same, soon-to-be Bollywood actress said this. Read on to know more.

Iconic tinsel town diva Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari will soon be making her acting debut with Salman Khan's much-awaited actioner-entertainer film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After Palak featured in Harrdy Sandhu's 2021 hit foot-tapping song Bijlee Bijlee, she has been grabbing attention with her alluring appearances.

Palak was spotted, by fans and netizens on social media in several paparazzi photos and videos. She has also been spotted at parties with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, leading to dating rumors. Now, Palak has addressed her alleged link-up rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan, the younger brother of Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan.

For those unaware, last year, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted together in a car after leaving a restaurant in Mumbai. Palak had also opened up about their paparazzi video in which she tried to hide her face. In April last year, during an interview, Palak said that she and Ibrahim were out with a group of friends and was only trying to hide from her mother, Shweta Tiwari since she had lied to her about her whereabouts.

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Palak Tiwari, opening up on alleged dating rumors with Ibrahim Ali Khan, said, "Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It is my sole focus. It is an important year for me. I do not pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I would rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted. At this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it is a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that."

