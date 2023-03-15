Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    African Safari: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoying jungle vacay with their sons Taimur and Jeh-See Picture

    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are on holiday. The couple has travelled to Africa with their two children, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena shared images from their trip to a wildlife sanctuary with her Instagram followers.

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor went to Africa for a family holiday with their boys Taimur and Jeh. The B-town diva shared a photo from their vacation, and now there are other photos of Saif posing with his kid Taimur on an African safari. 

    Saif Ali Khan, who frequently captivates us with his performances, is also a devoted father who, no matter what the world says, always fulfils his fatherly obligations and takes satisfaction in spoiling and indulging all of his children. The Khan family was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as he headed out for an African vacation with his family, Kareena and sons Taimur, Jeh. 

    Bebo took to her Instagram and shared an adorable glimpse from their South African trip. The pic featured the three important men in her life – Saif, Taimur, and Jeh as they were busy gazing at a giraffe.

    Today, a series of photos from Saif and Taimur's jeep trip are making the rounds on the internet, and they're absolutely adorable! The photographs show the father-son combo smiling as they stand with a jeep.

    The pair sets significant father-son goals, and we can't get enough photos. The most recent image shows Saif and Taimur posing in a safari vehicle. Dressed casually, Saif strikes a smart stance next to the vehicle while Taimur sits on top of the hood.

    Saif, renowned for his love of travel, appears to instil his adventurous attitude in his child. In the next photo, Kareena can be seen walking with her younger son Jeh and; captioned the image as "Into the wild with my boy," followed by a heart emoticon. 

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was most recently seen in Vikram Vedha, where he co-starred with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. Saif plays Ravana in the Prabhash and Kriti Sanon-directed film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. He is now preparing for the release of Adipurush. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X. 

     
