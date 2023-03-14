Malayalam actress Amala Paul flaunts her svelte body in SEXY Bikini while enjoying beach day

Amala Paul raises the hotness on social media as she dances, soaks sun, and enjoys her day at the beach in a sizzling bikini.

Amala Paul is known for her superb fashion sense and nuanced acting skills. She is also quite active on social media and loves traveling and exploring. Today, the actress created waves on the internet with her new video in a bikini.

Amala Paul took to her Instagram and shared a new video of herself in a red bikini on a beach. She is soaking in the sun, sand, and sea during a vacation at the beach.

The actress enjoys every bit of it by dancing and having fun at the beach while wearing a bikini. She looks scintillating and alluring while flaunting her toned body at the beach.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Amala Paul wrote, "Sunset and chill with goddesses ‘ is my new fav platform. Jennysss my Jennykuttiee.#youareagoddess #itsmagicbaby #sheislove #createyou #avatar #nowoclockgirls." Surprisingly, it is not the first time Amala successfully stole the thunder and netizens' hearts with her bikini pics. She often leaves her fans breathless with her beautiful pics.

Amala Paul is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming Hindi film Bholaa with Ajay Devgn. The film marks the debut of the actress in Bollywood. Bholaa will release in theatres on 30th March 2023. Recently, the first song, Nazar Lag Jayegi, got released. The song received exceptional responses from audiences. Audiences loved the chemistry of Amal with Ajay in the song with vocals by Javed Ali. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi and also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

In South, the actress was last seen in Mammootty's Christopher, directed by B Unnikrishnan. Christopher was released in theatres on February 9, 2023, and received mixed positive reviews from critics. The film is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Next up, she has the upcoming Malayalam-language survival drama film Aadujeevitham in her kitty. Tovino Thomas is the main lead of the film, written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy.

