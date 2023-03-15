Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: RRR star Jr NTR gets mobbed at Hyderabad airport as he returns from Los Angeles

    Jr NTR has returned from Los Angeles, where he attended the Oscars 2023 with SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and other members of the RRR crew.

    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    Telugu actor Jr NTR arrived in Hyderabad late Tuesday night after attending the Oscars. The actor attended the 95th Academy Award on Sunday night in Los Angeles to support Naatu Naatu. The Oscar for Best Original Song went to the RRR tune. 

    Tarak arrived in India on Tuesday night and was seen walking out of the airport with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, when a sea of supporters greeted him.

    In a video uploaded by a paparazzo on Instagram, Jr NTR was besieged by the media as he made his way to the car. His automobile was mobbed by adoring admirers who had come to see their favourite celebrity. Tarak stood atop his car, waving and kissing supporters as they screamed for him with banners and flags. The supporters appeared to have stopped the car's exit from the airport. See the video below:

    Jr NTR told the reporters that he is really proud of RRR. "Seeing MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose win the Oscar prize was the finest moment," he remarked, according to media reports. RRR makes me extremely proud. in the United States, including the United States.

    During the American awards season, RRR made history. This year, SS Rajamouli's magnum work starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan received multiple prizes in the West, including the coveted Oscars. Tarak discussed RRR's accomplishments and the sequel while appearing on the Oscars red carpet.

    Jr NTR explained what he plans to do once filming for RRR 2 begins. When questioned about the sequel to his international smash film, Jr NTR said: "Can't wait for it to start. Rajamouli has yet to tell us when it will begin." In an interview with the entertainment website Variety, the actor stated, "Yes, so, we want to accomplish all our responsibilities before it starts and not do anything else."

