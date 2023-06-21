Adipurush: Makers remove Hanuman’s controversial dialogue ‘Kapda tere baap ka’ from Prabhas-Kriti film

The portrayal of Lord Hanuman, also known as Bajrang, and his language in particular drew a lot of criticism from the crowd. Adipurush's controversial dialogue, "Kapda tere baap ka," from Lord Hanuman has finally been cut from the Prabhas-starring film.

The mythological action movie Adipurush, which stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, also known as Raghav, in the title role, debuted in theatres on Friday, June 16. The film, directed by Om Raut, a National Award-winning filmmaker, has greatly disappointed viewers who were hoping for a realistic rendering of the epic Ramayan. Instead, the creators offered a live-action film experience based on the Sanskrit epic by Valmiki. The portrayal of Lord Hanuman, also known as Bajrang, and his language in particular drew a lot of criticism from the crowd. According to a source on Filminformation.com, the Central Board of Film Certification, which had previously granted Adipurush a U certificate, authorised the alterations on June 19. Adipurush was recertified on June 19 after being initially cleared on June 12 according to the official CBFC website.

The makers of Adipurush have reportedly revised Lord Hanuman, aka Bajrang,'s hugely contentious speech from the movie, "Kapde tere baap ka," as per recent theatre recordings posted by viewers on Twitter. The dialogue, which Bajrang mouths to Raavan's son Indrajith before the "Lanka dahan" sequence, infuriated viewers all over the world. The directors of Prabhas's movie have come under harsh criticism for adding a "mass masala" touch to the epic, which some movie buffs claim insults the revered Ramayan text.

1. “Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main" has been changed to “Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main."

2. “Kapda tere baap ka… toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki" has been modified to “Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka."

3. “Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka laga denge" has changed to “Jo hamari behno… unki Lanka mein aag laga denge."

4. “Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya… bhara pada hai" has been changed to “Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko samapt kar diya… bhara pada hai."

