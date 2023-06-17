Adipurush Day 1 box office: Prabhas starrer historical saga mints 95 crores; know details

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush has performed better than expected on its opening day, as the film has collected Rs 95 crores from all the languages. The much-awaited historical epic saga that tells the story of Ramayana with a unique take on celluloid has garnered mixed reviews from audiences, fans and critics.

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer, Om Raut's magnum opus film Adipurush might have received mixed-to-negative reactions from critics, but it didn't affect the box office collection. As per the early estimate, Adipurush has surpassed expectations and has earned more than the figures quoted by trade experts.

As per a reputed regional entertainment portal, Prabhas-starrer cinematic adaptation of Ramayana might earn Rs 95 crore from all languages in India. The report even shared a detailed collection of films. Adipurush's huge opening day collection comes from the Telugu market, followed by the Hindi version.

As per the information, Adipurush might collect Rs 58.5 crore from the Telugu version and Rs 35 crore from Hindi. The Tamil and Malayalam version was weak. It has collected 0.7, 0.4 crores as well.

Before Adipurush's release, a reputed Indian entertainment portal spoke to trade analysts to understand the box office dynamics of Prabhas-led expensive actioner. Talking about the opening day figures, Taran Adarsh said that the film easily can earn Rs 30-35 crores from the Hindi version, and it may increase, depending on the public's reception. In his quote, he said, "If Adipurush manages to impress the audience, it will easily cross Rs 150-200 crores in the first three days.

Film critic and trade analyst Bala added, "The film could get expected to open in the range of Rs 80-85 crores from all the languages in India. And it will earn Rs 200-250 crores in its first weekend in the domestic market, from all languages." Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian historical epic Ramayana, and it also stars Sunny Singh as Laxman, Krishna Kotian as Dasharatha, and Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari. Adipurush got released in cinemas on June 16.

