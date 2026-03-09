Tahir Raj Bhasin has wrapped shooting for Vikram Phadnis's upcoming Hindi film. The actor shared BTS images and noted that this lighter, 'slice-of-life' role is a welcome change from the anti-hero characters he has recently portrayed.

Tahir Raj Bhasin Wraps Shoot for Vikram Phadnis's Next

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has wrapped up shooting for Vikra Phadnis' directorial. Taking to Instagram, Tahir shared several BTS pictures with the film's cast and crew. "It's a wrap. What a ride this one's been. Thank you @vikram for writing and directing a part that is all heart and has been such a treat to play. Can't wait to share your labour of love with the world. @Jayoza a magician with the lens. Thank you for bringing your excellence and raising the aesthetic bar everyday. And to the endlessly energetic crew, assistants, and fantastic co-stars thank you for the madness and the journey," he posted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tahir Raj Bhasin (@tahirrajbhasin)

A Departure from Anti-Hero Roles

Tahir added, "It has been wonderful working with Vikram Phadnis. His warmth and energy on set are truly infectious, and I'm grateful that he chose me as the lead of his Hindi-language directorial debut. This project is particularly special for me as it allowed me to step away from the series of anti-hero roles that I've thoroughly enjoyed portraying over the years. It gave me the opportunity to explore a lighter, emotional, slice-of-life narrative and take on something I had been keen to experiment with as an actor. While I can't reveal much about the character just yet, audiences will get to see a side of me on screen that I haven't explored before."

About the Film

This marks Phadnis' third directorial venture overall. More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

The film also stars Saiyami Kher in the lead role. (ANI)