Netflix Top 10 India: Telugu Comedy Trends Nationwide, But Who Tops the List?
Wondering what's trending on Netflix across India? A sensational blockbuster is holding the top spot, while a Telugu comedy is making waves in the top 10. Let's check out the full list.
Image Credit : X/@RanveerOfficial
Dhurandhar is trending at number one across India
The action film 'Dhurandhar' is currently number one on Netflix's Top 10 list in India. With its sequel, 'Dhurandhar 2', releasing on July 19, the first part is getting a lot of attention. The film stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt, and is directed by Aditya Dhar. It had earned a massive ₹1300 crore worldwide.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Amara Kavyam is trending at number four
The web series 'Taskareh: The Smugglers Web', which started streaming on January 14, is at number two. 'The Great Indian Kapil' show holds the third spot. At number four is 'Tere Ishq Mein', starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. While it didn't perform well in theatres, the film is a long-running hit on OTT. It was released in Telugu as 'Amara Kavyam'.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'With Love' is at number five
The Tamil movie 'With Love' is at number five. Aishwarya Rajinikanth produced this trendy love story, which stars Abishan, Jeevith, Anaswara Rajan, Aju Varghese, and Harish Kumar. Directed by Madan, the film released on February 6 and earned decent collections. It's now getting great views on OTT. The American series 'Stranger Things' and 'Bridgerton' are at sixth and seventh place, respectively.
Image Credit : Asianet News
'Jolly LLB 3' is trending at number eight
The Bollywood film 'Jolly LLB 3', starring Akshay Kumar, is trending at number eight. The movie was an average performer at the box office but is now a huge hit on OTT, staying in the top 10 for a while. The series 'One Piece' is at the ninth spot.
Image Credit : X/@SitharaEnts
Telugu movie 'Anaganaga Oka Raju' in Netflix's Top 10
A Telugu film is making a big splash at the tenth spot. Naveen Polishetty's 'Anaganaga Oka Raju' is trending big time on Netflix. Directed by Mari and produced by Nagavamsi, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the heroine. It was a bumper hit after its Sankranti release, reportedly grossing around ₹100 crore. Now, it's proving its mettle across India on OTT.
