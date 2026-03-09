Anupam Kher fulfilled his 'parent' duties for late friend Satish Kaushik's daughter, Vanshika, by attending her school function. He watched her perform in a play, sharing his joy on Instagram and recalling his own street play days with Kaushik.

In a thoughtful gesture, actor Anupam Kher carried out his "parent" duties for late friend Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika as he attended her school function to watch her performance.

Kher's Heartfelt Post

In a warm Instagram post, Kher noted that he was present to witness Vanshika's performance in the school play, recalling how he, along with late Satish Kaushik, used to do street plays in Delhi. "TOTAL JOY: Attending Vanshikha's school function as a parent and seeing her perform in a school #NukkadPlay was the biggest joy of my life. Years back Satish and I used to do #StreetPlays in Delhi! She is talented, hardworking and good actress! I must congratulate the @jbcn_oshiwara school for organising the event so effectively and efficiently! Looking forward to attending #Vanshikha's all future events! Jai Ho!" he wrote.

Kher also shared pictures from the event, including a video of himself with Vanshika. He could be seen praising Vanshika's efforts, lauding her performance. https://www.instagram.com/p/DVphE1mgnPk/ Besides watching the school play, the actor also joined the team and clicked pictures with staff members, crew, and all the other participants.

Honouring a Late Friend

After Satish's sudden demise due to a cardiac arrest on March 9 (2023) in New Delhi, Kher had promised to spend a lot of time with his daughter. He is often seen posting videos and pictures with her. Kher was the first one to break the news of his demise on social media.

Remembering Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Anupam Kher's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Kher will next be seen in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' the sequel to the beloved 2006 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film remains a fan favourite for its relatable storytelling and memorable performances. The 'Tanvi The Great' star also has other projects lined up, including the upcoming film 'Fauzi,' starring Prabhas. (ANI)