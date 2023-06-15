Project K: Kamal Haasan to play villain in Prabhas' NEXT - read details

Kamal Haasan is reportedly taking home a massive 10-digit salary for Project K. Project K, the Nag Ashwin directorial film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles, is one of the much-awaited pan-Indian actioner-thriller fantasy genre films that everyone is eagerly waiting for to witness this spectacle on big screens.

Kamal Haasan, last seen in the blockbuster Vikram, will reportedly join the cast of Project K by August of this year. A report by a well-renowned Indian entertainment portal suggests that Kamal Haasan is getting considered for a significant role in Nag Ashwin-directed anticipated sci-fi film.

The globally prominent South superstar will essay and enact a villainous character, setting the stage for an exhilarating clash with Prabhas, the leading star and central character of Project K. As per the report, Kamal expressed his zeal and enthusiasm for the concept and his role, eventually accepting the offer.

The portal also reports that Kamal Haasan plans to begin shooting for his portions soon after completing his ongoing commitments. If all goes according to plan, the versatile artist is about to grace the sets of Project K by early August.

While details about the plot and characters of Project K remain under wraps, rumour has it that Kamal Haasan will showcase a never-seen-before avatar in this futuristic sci-fi action flick. Sounds exciting, right?

A few previous reports indicated that Kamal Haasan got offered an exorbitant sum of 150 crores to portray the main antagonist. But, the exact remuneration fees could not get revealed anywhere on the internet. However, according to the entertainment portal report, the actor could get a massive 10-digit salary for his role in the film.

Reportedly, Project K will be a two-part film. The splendid vision and elaborate plot of this film project, have led the makers to divide it into two instalments. The first part will primarily focus on setting up the immersive world and introducing the central characters. The second part will delve deeper into the unfolding drama, providing a satisfying conclusion to the narrative.

In addition to Prabhas in the lead role, Project K marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone. The film features an impressive ensemble cast that includes legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and the talented Disha Patani. Moreover, audiences can expect striking cameo appearances by several notable stars from the South film industry.

