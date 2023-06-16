Adipurush REVIEW: Prabhas as Maryaada Purushottam Lord Ram in epic historical saga won hearts

While the makers of the film had created so much curiosity with posters, teasers, trailer and the unique musical album with songs like Ram Siya Ram, Tu Hai Sheetal Dhaara, and Jai Shree Ram that struck the right notes with the audiences and music lovers, finally, the much-awaited bollywood film Adipurush released in theatres today.

Adipurush is a story about Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Ram's valour. It is a tale of his courage and bravery. It is a story of good winning against evil. Even in Indian history, Ram's victory over Raavan gets marked as Diwali.

In the first half, we see the detailed introduction of all the main characters Raghav (Prabhas), Shesh (Sunny Singh), Janaki (Kriti Sanon) and Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan). Impressing Brahma Naresh with his sadhana and tapasya, Lankesh gets vardaan from the former that he cannot get killed by any lord or demon in either day or night by using fire, water or earth, which makes Lankesh smile cruelly. Then Shurpanakha comes to her brother Raavan and tells him how she fell in love with Raghav (Prabhas) only to find out he is married to Janaki (Kriti Sanon).

She provokes her brother to kidnap Janaki and make her his Lanka queen. Feeling angered and irked, Lankesh takes an avatar of a sadhu and goes to the place where Janaki is in a sattrekha made by Shesh (Sunny Singh) to ask Bhiksha. Janaki feels scared by Sadhu's words fearing for her husband's long life. She comes out and gives him grains as bhiksha. At that moment, Raavan shows the reality and captures her.

It is a story of how Raavan longs to make Janaki his queen. Janaki is not giving up and budging in front of him and tells him that when Raghav comes, it will be doomsday for him. Raghav, with his entire Vaanar sena, comes to Lanka. Then a war between good and evil ensues wherein many lives are lost. Ultimately Raghav ends Lankesh's terror by attacking his heart.

What WORKS:

Prabhas essaying Raghav (Lord Ram), has given a multi-layered and skilled performance on the screen. Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Goddess Sita) has won the hearts of audiences with an impactful performance. Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan) has made audiences see the cruelty and vile nature of his evil character, who does many things to make Janaki his queen but fails. The storyline of Adipurush the film is intriguing and compelling. It transports us deep into that mythological divine world from the first scene. The movie adaptation of Ramayana on celluloid screens is okay, but it could have been several times much better. Still, the effort is outstanding.

What does not WORK:

Personally, the VFX, Graphics and CGI effects are not up to the mark compared to the storyline and how compelling the plot is you do not want to get distracted even for a single second. Because of the bad graphics and VFX CGI, it is a bummer which spoils the entire cinematic experience of watching Adipurush in 3D.

VFX, CGI and Graphics are very caricaturish and bad. It could have been a hundred times better. Even with stellar performances and an ensemble cast, the 3D experience goes for a toss.

Ratings: 2.5 stars

But just for the acting, expressions, nuanced performance and sheer love of Ramayana, the epic historical saga that we audiences grew up watching right from childhood, I give it 2.5 stars. With direction by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mix between good and bad. Some sequences are brilliant. While some are not even that great. Only for the love of cinema and Ramayana makes Adipurush only a one-time watch film.

