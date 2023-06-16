Adipurush: A fan dresses up like Lord Hanuman to claim FREE ticket for movie (VIDEO)

A person dressed up as Hanuman to enjoy a free ticket to the film Adipurush. Last week, Om Raut requested film’s producers to reserve an empty seat in every theatre where the film is screened as a gesture of honour to Lord Hanuman.

Om Raut's film 'Adipurush' is based on Ramayana. Prabhas plays Rama, Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana, and Kriti Sanon plays Sita. The film was released today in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, in both 2D and 3D formats.

On June 6, the film's pre-release event was conducted in Tirupati. During a trailer event, Om Raut requested film’s producers to reserve an empty seat in every theatre where the film is screened as a gesture of honour to Lord Hanuman. “This act symbolizes the reverence and acknowledgement of Lord Hanuman’s spiritual presence during the showcasing of the film ‘Adipurush," he said.

Hanuman Seat:

Everyone knows that Hanuman is a famous Rama follower. Some people believe that Hanuman may be seen whenever Rama's name is mentioned. As a result, Hanuman plays a significant role in the film Adipurush, which is likewise based on the Ramayana epic.

In such a case, social media users are trolling about the 'Hanuman Seat' by sharing various photos and video related to this on Twitter. One of the videos has a person who dressed up like Hanuman and claims for the free ticket allotted to Hanuman by the film crew.

Another photo was uploaded earlier in which a seat was dedicated for Hanuman in the theatre. Adipurush is being released by covering the seat with a saffron cloth with an image of Hanuman.

In another post, we can see a portrait of Lord Hanuman with Lord Ram and Sita on the seat from the theatre in Baroda, along with a garland. A few flower petals were placed on the bench, and a saffron shawl was draped over it. The picture has already gone viral on the internet.