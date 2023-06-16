Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush: A fan dresses up like Lord Hanuman to claim FREE ticket for movie (VIDEO)

    A person dressed up as Hanuman to enjoy a free ticket to the film Adipurush. Last week, Om Raut requested film’s producers to reserve an empty seat in every theatre where the film is screened as a gesture of honour to Lord Hanuman.

    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

    Om Raut's film 'Adipurush' is based on Ramayana. Prabhas plays Rama, Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana, and Kriti Sanon plays Sita. The film was released today in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, in both 2D and 3D formats.

    On June 6, the film's pre-release event was conducted in Tirupati. During a trailer event, Om Raut requested film’s producers to reserve an empty seat in every theatre where the film is screened as a gesture of honour to Lord Hanuman. “This act symbolizes the reverence and acknowledgement of Lord Hanuman’s spiritual presence during the showcasing of the film ‘Adipurush," he said.

    Hanuman Seat: 
    Everyone knows that Hanuman is a famous Rama follower. Some people believe that Hanuman may be seen whenever Rama's name is mentioned. As a result, Hanuman plays a significant role in the film Adipurush, which is likewise based on the Ramayana epic.

    In such a case, social media users are trolling about the 'Hanuman Seat' by sharing various photos and video related to this on Twitter. One of the videos has a person who dressed up like Hanuman and claims for the free ticket allotted to Hanuman by the film crew.

    Another photo was uploaded earlier in which a seat was dedicated for Hanuman in the theatre. Adipurush is being released by covering the seat with a saffron cloth with an image of Hanuman. 

    In another post, we can see a portrait of Lord Hanuman with Lord Ram and Sita on the seat from the theatre in Baroda, along with a garland. A few flower petals were placed on the bench, and a saffron shawl was draped over it. The picture has already gone viral on the internet.

     

