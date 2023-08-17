Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan lauds wife Gauri Khan for Suhana Khan's upbringing, but says dimple is his

    Shah Rukh Khan is pleased that her daughter Suhana Khan attended a book launch.
     

    Shah Rukh Khan lauds wife Gauri Khan for Suhana Khan's upbringing, but says dimple is his ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan isn't bashful about giving Gauri Khan full credit for Suhana Khan's rise. On Wednesday, the Jawan actor turned to Twitter to protest to Suhana Khan's public appearance at a book launch. SRK retweeted Gauri's tweet, which included a video of her book launch attendance, and congratulated Gauri for raising their children so well. However, he claimed sole responsibility for Suhana's dimple. Gauri stated in her initial tweet that her first public appearance with Shah Rukh was at a book launch, and it appears that life has come full circle as Suhana attended her first book launch. 

    ALSO READ: Are Britney Spears, Sam Asghari heading for divorce? Know details

    “The first event I ever attended with @iamsrk was a book launch… and now watching Suhana speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle!" she tweeted. “Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!!" SRK tweeted.

    “Thank you @koel.purie for having me!! and thank you @maliniagarwal for moderating such a lovely conversation❤️❤️ #clearlyinvisibleinparis.” Suhana wrote. Suhana looked gorgeous in all-black attire. She wore one of her finest smiles while keeping her long locks loose. She accessorised with hoop earrings and looked effortlessly gorgeous. She truly appeared to be a sight to behold. In the comments section, her bestie Ananya Panday labelled her the "prettiest girl in the world."

    ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh shines at AP Dhillon's premiere after 'Rocky Aur Rani' Success; gears up for 'Don 3' challenge

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunny Deol loses temper as fan tries to take selfie with him; Know Details MSW

    Sunny Deol loses temper as fan tries to take selfie with him; Know Details

    AP Dhillon sparks 'dating' rumours with actress Banita Sandhu at dinner date - WATCH vma

    AP Dhillon sparks 'dating' rumours with actress Banita Sandhu at dinner date - WATCH

    Ranveer Singh shines at AP Dhillon's premiere after 'Rocky Aur Rani' Success; gears up for 'Don 3' challenge ATG

    Ranveer Singh shines at AP Dhillon's premiere after 'Rocky Aur Rani' success; gears up for 'Don 3' challenge

    Don 3: Farhan Akhtar reveals leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh, is it Kiara Advani? Know here ADC

    Don 3: Farhan Akhtar reveals leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh, is it Kiara Advani? Know here

    'Glimpse of Harold Das' video OUT: Arjun Sarja's first look from 'Leo' released on actor's birthday LMA

    ‘Glimpses of Harold Das’ video OUT: Arjun Sarja’s first look from ‘Leo’ released on actor’s birthday

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Ashwin reflects on Dhoni's wisdom amid criticism over Indian team's West Indies tour performance osf

    Ashwin reflects on Dhoni's wisdom amid criticism over Indian team's West Indies tour performance

    Has medicinal benefits: WHO chief on why he likes being called 'Tulsi bhai' by PM Modi AJR

    'Has medicinal benefits': WHO chief on why he likes being called 'Tulsi bhai' by PM Modi

    7 must-have garden tools for every avid gardener gcw eai

    7 must-have garden tools for every avid gardener

    Acted as per rules MP cops drag woman seeking compensation for electricity tower by hair; video goes viral snt

    'Acted as per rules': MP cops drag woman seeking compensation for electricity tower by hair; video goes viral

    Sunny Deol loses temper as fan tries to take selfie with him; Know Details MSW

    Sunny Deol loses temper as fan tries to take selfie with him; Know Details

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon