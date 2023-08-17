Shah Rukh Khan lauds wife Gauri Khan for Suhana Khan's upbringing, but says dimple is his

Shah Rukh Khan isn't bashful about giving Gauri Khan full credit for Suhana Khan's rise. On Wednesday, the Jawan actor turned to Twitter to protest to Suhana Khan's public appearance at a book launch. SRK retweeted Gauri's tweet, which included a video of her book launch attendance, and congratulated Gauri for raising their children so well. However, he claimed sole responsibility for Suhana's dimple. Gauri stated in her initial tweet that her first public appearance with Shah Rukh was at a book launch, and it appears that life has come full circle as Suhana attended her first book launch.

“The first event I ever attended with @iamsrk was a book launch… and now watching Suhana speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle!" she tweeted. “Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!!" SRK tweeted.

“Thank you @koel.purie for having me!! and thank you @maliniagarwal for moderating such a lovely conversation❤️❤️ #clearlyinvisibleinparis.” Suhana wrote. Suhana looked gorgeous in all-black attire. She wore one of her finest smiles while keeping her long locks loose. She accessorised with hoop earrings and looked effortlessly gorgeous. She truly appeared to be a sight to behold. In the comments section, her bestie Ananya Panday labelled her the "prettiest girl in the world."

