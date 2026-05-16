Actress Ambili Devi has finally answered the big question: will she join Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 if she gets an invitation? Here's what she had to say.

Ambili Devi was once a very popular face in both movies and television serials. These days, you're more likely to see her on dance stages or active on social media. Her personal life, including some marital problems, was also in the news for a while. Today, she is moving forward as a single mother to her two sons, Appu and Arjun. Now, Ambili has finally answered the question on everyone's mind: would she go to Bigg Boss if she got an invitation?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 6: Jaanmoni Das says, “Old man groped me”; Ranjini Haridas left stunned!

"If they call me for Bigg Boss, I won't go. I just can't survive inside that house. I'm very, very attached to my family," Ambili told an online media outlet. "I can't go more than two days without seeing my children. People I work with know this about me; I'm always the one saying, 'Oh, I need to get home quickly!' You need a lot more courage to go on a show like Bigg Boss," she said.

ALSO READ: Who is Anumol? Meet Mohanlal's Show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Winner

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows in Indian television history. It airs in many languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil, with superstars from each industry hosting it. The Malayalam version, hosted by the one and only Mohanlal, wrapped up its seventh season last November. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Season 8. The excitement is building up, especially after some social media posts from the crew looking for technical staff for the new season started doing the rounds. Reports say preparations for the eighth season have already begun.