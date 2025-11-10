Who is Anumol? Meet Mohanlal's Show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Winner
Anumol lifts the cup; Aneesh is in second place, and Shanavas is third.
Akbar in fifth place
Akbar has secured the fifth position in this season.
Nevin in fourth place
Nevin, the entertainer of the house, has secured fourth place this season.
Shanavas with third place
The audience's favorite, Shanavas, has won applause by securing third place.
Aneesh with second place
After a tough fight, Aneesh, who entered as a commoner, has secured second place this season.
Anumol wins first place and lifts the cup
Anumol, an actor and anchor, became victorious, becoming just the show's second female champion. Along with the championship, she received a monetary award of Rs 42,55,210.
Anumol RS Karthu, commonly known as Anumoli or Anukutty, was the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7. She is an Indian actress, television anchor, and content producer who was born on April 24, 1995, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She began her career in 2014 and has since starred in several films.