Image Credit : hotstar

Anumol, an actor and anchor, became victorious, becoming just the show's second female champion. Along with the championship, she received a monetary award of Rs 42,55,210.

Anumol RS Karthu, commonly known as Anumoli or Anukutty, was the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7. She is an Indian actress, television anchor, and content producer who was born on April 24, 1995, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She began her career in 2014 and has since starred in several films.