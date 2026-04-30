‘Bigg Boss’ fame Rajat has been booked by Bengaluru police after allegedly carrying out a petrol bomb stunt on Vaderahalli Road to film a viral reel. The act sparked public outrage, led to an FIR, and raised serious safety concerns among locals.

A quiet and deserted road in Bengaluru turned into the backdrop of a shocking stunt late at night, resembling a scene from a film. However, this was no movie shoot. ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Rajat has landed in legal trouble after allegedly carrying out a dangerous act on Vaderahalli Road, reportedly in a bid to gain attention on social media.

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Petrol Bomb Explosion Filmed for Social Media

According to reports, on the night of April 24 between 10 pm and 11 pm, Rajat allegedly filled plastic bags with petrol and set them off on a public road to create an explosion-like effect. The act was reportedly carried out to film a viral reel showcasing what he described as ‘heroism’, but it instead sparked widespread concern.

Viral Video Shows Reckless Behaviour

The video that has since gone viral shows Rajat riding a bike without a helmet while igniting fire on the road, creating a blast-like effect. As the clip began circulating online and drawing strong criticism, the Kaggalipura police took swift action to investigate the matter.

Police Action And FIR Registered

Authorities have registered an FIR against Rajat for multiple offences related to public safety violations and damage to property. The act reportedly caused panic among locals and left sections of the road blackened due to the explosion-like fire.

Repeat Offender Under Legal Scrutiny

Police sources also noted that this is not the first time Rajat has faced legal trouble, as he was previously jailed for allegedly brandishing a machete. Officials stated that he appears not to have learnt from past incidents, given his continued involvement in risky behaviour.

Charges Filed Against Rajat

The Kaggalipura police have booked Rajat under several legal provisions, including:

BNS 287 and 292 for public nuisance and negligent behaviour

IMV Act 177 and 194D for traffic violations, including riding without a helmet

PDPP Act, 1984 for damage to public property

Police have inspected the location and are preparing to issue a notice to question him further. The incident serves as a strong warning against performing dangerous acts for social media attention, especially those that compromise public safety.