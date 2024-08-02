‘Will clarify our position in court’: Actor Rakshit Shetty on songs copyright issue in ‘Bachelor party’ movie

Actor and director Rakshit Shetty was questioned by Yeshwantpur police over copyright infringement claims related to his film "Bachelor Party." Naveen Kumar from MRT Music alleges unauthorized use of two songs. Shetty argued that high fees blocked permission and that the songs’ use was within legal bounds. An FIR has been filed, and Shetty plans to defend his position in court.

Actor and director Rakshit Shetty recently appeared for questioning at the Yeshwantpur police station following allegations of copyright infringement. Shetty has been accused of using two old songs in his film "Bachelor Party" without proper authorization. The complaint was filed by Naveen Kumar of MRT Music, who claims that Shetty used the songs "Nyaya Ellide" and "Omme Ninnannu" without permission.

Shetty explained his side of the story during the interrogation, stating, "I had asked Rajesh to secure permission for using the songs. When Rajesh contacted the rights holders, they demanded a substantial fee that was beyond our budget. We tried negotiating several times, but they refused to lower the cost. The songs played in the background of our movie were not used to violate copyright laws."



According to Shetty, discussions were held with MRT's head before the movie's release, but the agreement fell through due to financial disagreements. He added, "We were prepared to comply with the copyright regulations, but the fees demanded were excessive. We believe that our use of these songs does not constitute a copyright violation. The matter will be settled in court, where we will clarify our position."



This isn't the first time Shetty has faced such allegations. Previously, his film "Kirik Party" was scrutinized for a similar issue, but the court ruled in his favour. Shetty mentioned, "Even in the Kirik Party case, the court had ruled in our favour. We are confident that the court will understand our position in this matter as well."

The complaint led to an FIR being registered at the Yeswantpur police station, where Shetty provided evidence of the discussions and negotiations regarding the songs. The actor concluded, "We will continue our legal battle in court and ensure that we understand and follow copyright laws correctly."

