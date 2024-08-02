Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘Will clarify our position in court’: Actor Rakshit Shetty on songs copyright issue in ‘Bachelor party’ movie

    Actor and director Rakshit Shetty was questioned by Yeshwantpur police over copyright infringement claims related to his film "Bachelor Party." Naveen Kumar from MRT Music alleges unauthorized use of two songs. Shetty argued that high fees blocked permission and that the songs’ use was within legal bounds. An FIR has been filed, and Shetty plans to defend his position in court.

    Actor Rakshit Shetty visits Yeshwantpur police station over songs copyright issue in Bachelor party movie vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 5:47 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    Actor and director Rakshit Shetty recently appeared for questioning at the Yeshwantpur police station following allegations of copyright infringement. Shetty has been accused of using two old songs in his film "Bachelor Party" without proper authorization. The complaint was filed by Naveen Kumar of MRT Music, who claims that Shetty used the songs "Nyaya Ellide" and "Omme Ninnannu" without permission.

    Shetty explained his side of the story during the interrogation, stating, "I had asked Rajesh to secure permission for using the songs. When Rajesh contacted the rights holders, they demanded a substantial fee that was beyond our budget. We tried negotiating several times, but they refused to lower the cost. The songs played in the background of our movie were not used to violate copyright laws."

    Actor Rakshit Shetty faces FIR for allegedly using songs without permission in 'Bachelor Party' movie

    According to Shetty, discussions were held with MRT's head before the movie's release, but the agreement fell through due to financial disagreements. He added, "We were prepared to comply with the copyright regulations, but the fees demanded were excessive. We believe that our use of these songs does not constitute a copyright violation. The matter will be settled in court, where we will clarify our position."

    Actor Rakshit Shetty seeks bail over copyright infringement in ‘Bachelor party’ movie

    This isn't the first time Shetty has faced such allegations. Previously, his film "Kirik Party" was scrutinized for a similar issue, but the court ruled in his favour. Shetty mentioned, "Even in the Kirik Party case, the court had ruled in our favour. We are confident that the court will understand our position in this matter as well."

    The complaint led to an FIR being registered at the Yeswantpur police station, where Shetty provided evidence of the discussions and negotiations regarding the songs. The actor concluded, "We will continue our legal battle in court and ensure that we understand and follow copyright laws correctly."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Prashanth fined for not wearing helmet during bike ride, explains reason in new video dmn

    Actor Prashanth fined for not wearing helmet during bike ride, explains reason in new video

    Will tear you apart...', John Abraham calls out journalist at 'Vedaa' trailer launch [WATCH] ATG

    'Will tear you apart...', John Abraham calls out journalist at 'Vedaa' trailer launch [WATCH]

    Viral Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalist, Sana Makbul's UNSEEN video from 'Miss Teen Diva' OUT on social media RBA

    Viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalist, Sana Makbul's UNSEEN video from 'Miss Teen Diva' OUT on social media

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovelesh Kataria, Sai Ketan's ugly fight; top 5 controversies of the season hosted by Anil Kapoor ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovekesh, Sai Ketan Rao’s ugly fight; top 5 controversies

    Hina Khan goes bald amidst breast cancer treatment; lets go off pixie cut hair [WATCH] ATG

    Hina Khan goes bald amidst breast cancer treatment; lets go off pixie cut hair [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Redmi Note 13 Pro to Realme 13 Pro: 5 key challengers to Nothing Phone 2a Plus gcw

    Redmi Note 13 Pro to Realme 13 Pro: Key challengers to Phone 2a Plus

    How to prevent snakes from entering your house during monsoons dmn

    How to prevent snakes from entering your house during monsoons?

    India ranked 2nd largest producer of Aluminium in the world anr

    India ranked 2nd largest producer of Aluminium in the world

    Mirzapur actress Isha Talwar shares SEXY photos in red Bra making netizens skip heartbeat RKK

    Mirzapur actress Isha Talwar shares SEXY photos in red Bra making netizens skip heartbeat

    Delhi HC transfers investigation into deaths of 3 IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar to CBI AJR

    Delhi HC transfers investigation into deaths of 3 IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar to CBI

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon