    Actor Rakshit Shetty seeks bail over copyright infringement in ‘Bachelor party’ movie

    Actor Rakshit Shetty has sought anticipatory bail from the Sessions Court amid a copyright infringement controversy over the song "Nyaya Ellidie" in his movie "Bachelor Party." The court adjourned the hearing to July 24 after Shetty and the Public Prosecutor requested more time. Meanwhile, Shetty's web series "Ekam" is streaming and receiving positive reviews.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    Actor Rakshit Shetty has sought bail from the Sessions Court amid controversy over an FIR related to copyright infringement for a song used in his movie "Bachelor Party."

    Rakshit Shetty has found himself at the centre of a legal battle as he faces the threat of arrest. Shetty has approached the Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail under Section 438 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The application was taken up by the CCH 61 court, which has adjourned the next hearing to July 24. 

    Shetty requested additional time to file objections to the application. Meanwhile, the government’s Public Prosecutor also sought more time. Judge Prakash Sangappa H, who is overseeing the case, granted the petition and postponed the hearing until Wednesday.

    The actor is accused of copyright infringement concerning the song "Nyaya Ellidie," which was allegedly used without authorization in his movie "Bachelor Party." The tracks "Nyaya Ellidaya" and "Omme Ninnannu..," featured in the film produced by Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, are at the centre of this dispute. A complaint was filed by Naveen Kumar of MRT Music, leading to an FIR at the Yeshwantpur police station. The case claims Shetty used the song without proper permission, violating copyright laws.

    In other news, Rakshit Shetty is currently involved with the Kannada web series "Ekam," which is now streaming. The series, a collaborative project between Paramvah Studios and Journeyman Films, is available for subscription at ekamtheseries.com for Rs 149. Viewers can enjoy all episodes of "Ekam" for the price of a cinema ticket, along with other benefits.

    "Ekam," featuring actors Raj B Shetty and Prakash Raj, is receiving positive reviews for its unique storytelling approach. Shetty, reflecting on the series, mentioned that "Ekam" might help viewers find answers to the question, "Who am I?"

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2024, 1:11 PM IST
