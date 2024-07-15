Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Actor Rakshit Shetty faces FIR for allegedly using songs without permission in 'Bachelor Party' movie

    Actor, director, and producer Rakshit Shetty faces legal trouble as an FIR has been filed against him and his production company, Paramvah Studio, for allegedly using copyrighted songs without permission in 'Bachelor Party.' The complaint, filed after the film's Amazon Prime release, accuses the use of songs originally owned by Naveen Kumar, prompting a police investigation at Yeshwantpur station.

    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    Actor, director, and producer Rakshit Shetty finds himself in legal trouble yet again as an FIR has been lodged against him and his production company, Paramvah Studio, for allegedly using songs without proper copyright permissions in his latest film, 'Bachelor Party.'

    The complaint, filed after the movie premiered on Amazon Prime in March 2024, alleges that the film unlawfully included the songs 'Omme Ninnannu' and 'Nyaya Ellide' from other films. This incident mirrors previous accusations against Shetty's work, notably his earlier film 'Kirik Party,' which was also accused of plagiarizing a tune originally attributed to composer Hamsalekha.

    The current complaint specifies that the movie uses songs without proper copyright. The songs in question were reportedly copyrighted by Naveen Kumar, whose earlier negotiations with Shetty's team regarding their usage fell through due to unspecified reasons.

    Naveen Kumar, a partner at MRT Music, voiced his concerns over the unauthorized use of his copyrighted songs, prompting him to file a formal complaint at Yeshwantpur police station.  The Yeshwantpur police have registered an FIR and commenced an investigation into the matter, reflecting the seriousness with which copyright infringement allegations are being pursued.

