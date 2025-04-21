Television actor Abhinav Shukla received a chilling death threat from a user claiming ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, following Rubina Dilaik’s on-air spat with Asim Riaz.

Television actor Abhinav Shukla has reportedly received a death threat from a social media user who claimed to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The threat follows a verbal argument between his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik, and rapper Asim Riaz on the show 'Battleground.'

Soon after the episode aired, Shukla was allegedly targeted online, with the threat mentioning the recent shooting incident at Salman Khan's house.

According to screenshots and videos shared by Shukla on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the threat message was sent from a profile under the name Ankush Gupta. The message warned Shukla of harm and made a chilling reference to the attack on Salman Khan's residence.

"I'm from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. I know your address. Should I come over? Just like Salman Khan was shot at, I'll come to your house and shoot you with an AK-47," the message read in Hindi.

"Consider this your final warning. Say anything about Asim, and your name goes on the list. Lawrence Bishnoi stands with Asim," it further read.

<br>Shukla posted a screen recording of the sender's Instagram profile and mentioned that the person appeared to be from Chandigarh.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="zxx"><a href="https://t.co/DZBTHz3Ggq">pic.twitter.com/DZBTHz3Ggq</a></p><p>— Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) <a href="https://twitter.com/ashukla09/status/1913852311350165950?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 20, 2025</a></p></blockquote><p><script src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> <br>Tagging the Punjab and Chandigarh Police in his post, the actor wrote in his caption: "@DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd @DgpChdPolice @ChdPol - The person seems to be from Chandigarh or Mohali. Kindly take immediate and strict action. If anyone can identify this individual, please report them." </p>