    Photos: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share their twin baby girls' cute pictures

    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla named their twin baby girls' Jeeva And Edhaa. The star couple shared babies pictures on their official Instagram account.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rubina Dilaik has finally introduced the world to her twin newborn daughters, sharing their first images on her official Instagram account.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rubina Dilaik posted the first images of her twin newborn daughters on her official Instagram account on Wednesday. Rubina and her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla welcomed the twins last month.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress has now disclosed the names of her "angels" to the public, revealing that she and Abhinav called their newborns Jeeva and Edhaa.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The pair wrote together on social media while sharing a series of gorgeous photos, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today… Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels.”

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In her YouTube video last month, the actress revealed that she was expecting twins. Abhinav was startled when they saw their babies on the ultrasound, according to the Bigg Boss 14 winner. They didn't converse after leaving the doctor's office, according to Rubina, since they couldn't handle having two infants.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rubina revealed, “The next day, we had blood tests and the doctor called us again to the clinic. The doctor explained to us that we have to be extremely careful. We didn’t inform our family first three months as the doctor asked us to be extremely careful. The babies can cross healthily first 12 weeks, and for that, we have to hold our reins and ask us not to share this with anyone. Because there are many chances when one of the fetuses perishes.”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rubina also stated that the first trimester was stressful since they could not share their happy news with their close friends. She went on to say, "Only I know how those three months have been."

