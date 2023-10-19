Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aamir Khan to share screen space with rumoured girlfriend Fatima Sana Shaikh in next film? KNOW details

    A recent news report from a leading Indian entertainment portal clearly stated and mentioned that Aamir Khan's next production project is a yet-untitled film. The said project will be a light-hearted comedy drama and will star his rumoured girlfriend and Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh in a leading role.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    Aamir Khan has been missing from action post Laal Singh Chadha release. The film did not perform well at the box office. After the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor announced taking a break from acting. And now reports are coming in that he will make a comeback on sets with Sitare Zameen Par in January. Apart from this, Aamir is also working on multiple projects under his production banner. If recent news reports are legit and authentic, Aamir is again collaborating with his Dangal co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh, for a project produced by his production house.

    In its exclusive report, the entertainment portal mentioned that Aamir Khan has roped in Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh for his next production venture. The yet-untitled film is a light-hearted comedy drama. A close source said, "Advait Chandan, who directed Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha, has been brought on board to helm this movie. The narration took place earlier this month, and things are progressing smoothly. Advait is fine-tuning the script, with production expected to commence in the first quarter of next year." The other details have been under wraps till now. There is no official confirmation till now.

    Recently, Aamir said at the Amrit Ratna 2023 event, said, “Around 2.5 years ago, I realised I was really so much lost in my passion that I had not given enough time to my relationships. I was disturbed and unhappy. I would have left films if not for my children. I was angry and irritated with myself."

    On the film front, the superstar is producing Kiran Rao’s upcoming film "Laapataa Ladies", Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol-backed "Lahore, 1947" and "Sitaare Zameen Par," in which he will also star. Coming Back to Laal Singh Chadha, the film generated controversy and proved a commercial disappointment. Based on the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, the movie featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in a prominent role alongside Khan.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
