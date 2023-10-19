Tiger 3 song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' glimpse OUT: Fans go wild with excitement

"Tiger 3" is the third chapter in the beloved "Tiger" film series, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by YRF (Yash Raj Films). The highly anticipated movie is set to hit the screens next month.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, two popular actors, have given their fans a thrilling preview of a song from the much-anticipated movie "Tiger 3." Katrina shared a captivating picture of the upcoming song, called "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam," on her social media. In this stunning image, Katrina is dressed in a striking red feathered outfit and is posing with Salman Khan. The photo was captioned:

“#Tiger3 party track loading!

1st glimpse of our 1st song 🎶 #LekePrabhuKaNaam dropping on 23rd Oct.

#Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu”

"Tiger 3" is the third movie in the successful "Tiger" series, featuring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead roles and Emraan Hashmi as the formidable villain. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will be released on November 12th, which has created a lot of excitement among fans of these actors and the "Tiger" series.

With this sneak peek, Katrina Kaif has kept the anticipation for "Tiger 3" very high. Fans will have to wait until October 23rd for the song to be released, and this only adds to the excitement for what is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

