    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad

    The craze in fans and audiences to watch Tiger and Kriti Sanon reuniting on screens again after nine long years with much-awaited actioner-thriller magnum opus extravaganza film 'Ganapath' has got amplified manifolds as the lead stars elevated their style game by doing a Navratri event and promotional spree for the film.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

    Pooja Entertainment-backed much-awaited actioner-thriller extravaganza film Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is all set for a grand release in worldwide cinemas tomorrow, October 20. The much-awaited film starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon is creating waves across the nation, and the young superstars are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Continuing the promotional tour, both Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon recently visited a garba pandal in Ahmedabad City, where the fans and the audiences went crazy by seeing their favourite stars live.

    On their garba pandal visit to Ahmedabad, both Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon absolutely stunning in traditional attire. While Tiger Shroff was wearing Kurta Payjama, Kriti Sanon wore a traditional saree at the event. The madness of the masses went to a new level after catching a glimpse of their favourite stars at the event. The duo talked about their magnum opus, Ganapath, and also had an interaction session with the fans. They also clicked a selfie.

    The craze and the euphoria for the film on the ground level are absolutely whooping, and the buzz for the film is sky-high. From the fans to the audiences, everyone is anticipating watching their favourite Jodi back on the big screen and doing some kickass actions. The trailer and the songs have received positive responses from the audience.

    Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced and backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is dropping in theatres tomorrow globally in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

