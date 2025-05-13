Bollywood star Aamir Khan has lauded PM Narendra Modi's leadership and the Indian Armed Forces' bravery following Operation Sindoor, praising their unwavering commitment to national security.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces following the recent military operation, Operation Sindoor. The actor took to social media to share his thoughts on the nation’s response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including 25 Indians and a Nepali citizen.

Aamir Khan praises PM Modi’s leadership

Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, released an official statement on social media, which stated:

"Saluting Operation Sindoor heroes. Heartfelt thanks to our armed forces for their valor, gallantry, and unwavering dedication to our nation's security. Thank you to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his vision and resolve. Jai Hind."

There was a folded hands emoji before the post, which is all about respect and gratitude.

PM Modi’s Address to the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his televised address, described Operation Sindoor as a “doctrinal change” in India’s approach to terrorism. He emphasized that the operation was a decisive response to state-sponsored terror and reaffirmed India’s commitment to national security.

"Operation Sindoor has not yet ended; it would be an ongoing response to state-sponsored terrorism. This is the new normal. India will deal a crushing blow to terror at its source if our people are attacked," PM Modi added.

Bollywood's Support for National Security

Aamir Khan has also denounced terrorism, demanding justice and a guarantee that such an act "won't happen again". He had also vehemently denounced the attack on Pahalgam, asking the government to launch tough action against the attackers.

Aamir Khan's Upcoming Projects

In the midst of today's tensions, Aamir Khan has postponed the trailer launch of his forthcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, which was planned on May 8. The new date is yet to be finalized