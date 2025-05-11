Aamir Khan has called for justice and assurance that terror attacks won't happen again, following India's Operation Sindoor and the tragic Pahalgam attack.

Bollywood legend Aamir Khan has finally commented on the on-going India-Pakistan conflict, highlighting the importance of justice and assurance that terror attacks would not occur again. His remarks came after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent people and following India's Operation Sindoor, a well-calculated military action against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Aamir Khan's Comment on National Security

At a press event, Aamir Khan spoke about the horrific Pahalgam attack, mourning his loss and condemning the increasing tensions. He said: "We need justice and assurance that it [terrorist attacks] won't happen again. We believe in our government, they'll take actions against the anti-social elements who committed this and bring them to justice."

His words struck a chord with all, for citizens still insist on more stringent security measures to preclude such attacks in the future.

Operation Sindoor: India's Action against Terrorism

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India started Operation Sindoor, an orchestrated military operation to dismantle nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was planned meticulously to decimate terror networks without directly escalating forces.

The operation was defined by the Ministry of Defence as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory", whereby no Pakistani military bases were targeted. The mission's success was later confirmed by the Indian Army with the comment: "Justice is served. Jai Hind."

Bollywood's Reaction to the Conflict

Various Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, and Anupam Kher have spoken in favor of India's action and criticized the Pahalgam attack. Aamir Khan also decided to postpone his forthcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par amid the current situation.

Aamir Khan's remark is a reflection of the country's universal appeal for safety and justice. As tensions continue, people and public leaders alike urge further counterterrorism efforts to achieve permanent peace.