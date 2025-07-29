Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par breaks new ground with a global YouTube release on August 1, 2025—making premium cinema affordable, inclusive, and accessible across 38 countries

In a groundbreaking move set to redefine content accessibility, Aamir Khan has announced the exclusive digital release of his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube Movies-on-Demand, immediately following its successful theatrical run. By bypassing traditional OTT platforms, Khan aims to make quality cinema more accessible, both in India and across the globe, at an affordable price.

The film, which emerged as one of 2025’s biggest theatrical successes with global earnings surpassing ₹250 crore, will be available to audiences starting August 1, 2025. Viewers in India can rent it for ₹100, while international pricing has been localized for 38 global markets, including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Singapore, Indonesia, and more.

Positioned as a spiritual successor to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par carries forward themes of inclusion, warmth, and emotional depth. Headlined by Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, the film features a remarkable ensemble cast, including ten actors with intellectual disabilities, making it a poignant and inclusive family drama.

This new release model transforms YouTube into a “janta ka theatre,” allowing audiences to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes or on the move. The film will be offered with subtitles and dubbed versions in multiple languages to ensure wider accessibility.

Aamir Khan explained that he had long been seeking a way to connect with audiences who either live in areas with no access to theatres or are unable to attend due to personal constraints. He felt that the moment had finally arrived due to the convergence of several factors: India’s leadership in digital payments with UPI, the rapid increase in internet penetration, and YouTube's ubiquitous presence on personal devices. According to him, this combination enables filmmakers to reach large segments of the Indian population and audiences around the world. He emphasized that his vision is to make cinema available to everyone, at a reasonable cost, allowing them to view it where and when they wish. Khan further expressed that if this model succeeds, it could empower more creative voices to share diverse stories across geographical and socio-economic barriers, presenting a valuable opportunity for emerging filmmakers.

YouTube India’s Country Managing Director, Gunjan Soni, described the collaboration as a landmark in global Indian film distribution. She emphasized that the release of Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively on YouTube signifies more than just a film premiere — it marks a transformative step toward making Indian cinema globally accessible. According to her, YouTube already serves as a primary digital hub for premium entertainment content. The platform not only provides unmatched digital reach but also offers content creators the tools to engage directly with their audiences, wherever they are.

YouTube continues to enhance its digital film library with titles spanning multiple languages and genres — both Indian and international. The platform’s rapid growth in India is being fueled by increasing mobile consumption and the booming popularity of Connected TVs, which have been the fastest-growing YouTube screen in the country for the past five years. These trends underline YouTube’s unique capacity to deliver premium film content across a variety of screens and user experiences.

The platform also plays a pivotal role in every stage of a film’s life cycle — from building anticipation through trailers and music videos, to sustaining audience engagement via fan-driven content. A recent Kantar survey found that Indian viewers frequently turn to YouTube when making entertainment choices, with 94% acknowledging its leadership in both music and entertainment content. This level of audience interaction has helped filmmakers nurture more engaged fan communities on the platform.

Directed by RS Prasanna and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, Sitaare Zameen Par brings together a mix of star power and fresh talent. Looking ahead, Aamir Khan Productions is preparing to release Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, and Ek Din, featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

This bold shift in distribution not only sets a precedent for post-theatrical film access but also positions YouTube as a serious player in the future of global film delivery — breaking barriers of geography, language, and accessibility.