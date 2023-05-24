Aamir Khan , Fatima Sana Sheikh dating rumours resurface after video of them playing pickleball go viral

There have been suspicions floating around that a special bond is developing between Fatima Sana Shaikh and her co-star Aamir Khan ever since she made her acting debut in Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama 'Dangal'. The rumours further grew when Fatima was cast in Aamir's second movie, Thugs of Hindostan. Recently, a video of the two enjoying a game of pickleball online was posted. In the video, Sana was seen wearing a pair of black shorts and a grey T-shirt. Aamir and his daughter Ira Khan were seen playing pickleball earlier this month.

Comments on the video came quickly from online users. While others shared hearts, some even referred to them as "love birds."

Aamir Khan's co-star in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, spoke out about the relationship speculations that have been swirling around them for years. There have also been rumours about their marriage. She stated that while she used to "get disturbed" by such allegations, she has since developed the ability to deal with them. The performer noted that she had previously felt the need to defend herself, but that over time, her perspective has evolved.

In an earlier interview with a leading media house, she had discussed the relationship accusations involving Aamir, saying, "I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will speak about you... The first reaction when someone accuses you is to speak up and ask, "Listen, why do you think it is like this?" You will assault if you are an aggressive person. Even then, if you are a submissive person, you will discuss it.

Aamir Khan's family is close to Fatima. Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, and Fatima have a close relationship. After Ira and Nupur Shikhare got engaged last year, she shared an emotional note with them. Ira is the second child that Aamir had with Reena Dutta, his first wife. Aamir also has a son, Junaid Khan, from his first marriage. Azad is another son that Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao.

