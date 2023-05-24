Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan , Fatima Sana Sheikh dating rumours resurface after video of them playing pickleball go viral

    The video of Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh playing pickleball is trending on social media. Rumours about their romance have been circulating for many years. (Anushri Bokade)
     

    Aamir Khan , Fatima Sana Sheikh dating rumours resurface after video of them playing pickleball go viral ARB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    There have been suspicions floating around that a special bond is developing between Fatima Sana Shaikh and her co-star Aamir Khan ever since she made her acting debut in Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama 'Dangal'. The rumours further grew when Fatima was cast in Aamir's second movie, Thugs of Hindostan. Recently, a video of the two enjoying a game of pickleball online was posted. In the video, Sana was seen wearing a pair of black shorts and a grey T-shirt. Aamir and his daughter Ira Khan were seen playing pickleball earlier this month.

    ALSO READ: 'So much nudity': Lily Rose Depp starrer HBO show 'The Idol' garners mixed reactions at Cannes 2023

    Comments on the video came quickly from online users. While others shared hearts, some even referred to them as "love birds." 
    Aamir Khan's co-star in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, spoke out about the relationship speculations that have been swirling around them for years. There have also been rumours about their marriage. She stated that while she used to "get disturbed" by such allegations, she has since developed the ability to deal with them. The performer noted that she had previously felt the need to defend herself, but that over time, her perspective has evolved.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

    In an earlier interview with a leading media house, she had discussed the relationship accusations involving Aamir, saying, "I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will speak about you... The first reaction when someone accuses you is to speak up and ask, "Listen, why do you think it is like this?" You will assault if you are an aggressive person. Even then, if you are a submissive person, you will discuss it.

    Aamir Khan's family is close to Fatima. Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, and Fatima have a close relationship. After Ira and Nupur Shikhare got engaged last year, she shared an emotional note with them. Ira is the second child that Aamir had with Reena Dutta, his first wife. Aamir also has a son, Junaid Khan, from his first marriage. Azad is another son that Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao. 

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian finally breaks silence on her 'relationship' with ex-husband Kanye West; here's what she said

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING: Priyanka Chopra spills details on Bollywood director wanting to see her in 'underwear' vma

    Priyanka Chopra reveals SHOCKING details about Bollywood director wanting to see her in 'underwear'

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma-starrer film finally screened at single screen in Bengal vma

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma-starrer film finally screened at single screen in Bengal

    Shah Rukh Khan goes candid on how he got offered 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' role by Aditya Chopra vma

    Shah Rukh Khan goes candid on how he got offered 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' role by Aditya Chopra

    Karan Johar to make comeback in action genre with Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan ADC

    Karan Johar to make comeback in action genre with Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan

    Arijit Singh wins over internet for his simplicity Goes grocery shopping on scooter in West Bengal (ARB)

    Arijit Singh wins over internet for his simplicity, goes grocery shopping on scooter in West Bengal

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING: Priyanka Chopra spills details on Bollywood director wanting to see her in 'underwear' vma

    Priyanka Chopra reveals SHOCKING details about Bollywood director wanting to see her in 'underwear'

    WATCH Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces AJR

    WATCH: Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar during an alleged gang war; CCTV video surfaces

    Tesla to confirm new factory location by 2023 end will Elon Musk choose India gcw

    Tesla to confirm new factory location by 2023 end; will Elon Musk choose India?

    Uddhav Thackeray assures support to Kejriwal on Delhi services row, says 'Have come together to save country' AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray assures support to Kejriwal on Delhi services row, says 'Have come together to save country'

    5 key reasons why MS Dhoni reigns as the best IPL captain and tactician?-ayh

    5 key reasons why MS Dhoni reigns as the best IPL captain and tactician?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon