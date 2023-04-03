Uorfi Javed becomes only Indian-style icon to be followed by Pop star Karol G; is quirky collab on cards?

Uorfi Javed, known for her fashion statements and the way, she carries herself, is remarkable. The DIY clothes queen grabs all the attention of netizens and viewers with her distinctive style and attire.

Uorfi Javed is currently one of the most admired fashion divas globally. Many designers in the industry make her their number-one choice for their couture to be launched. She's recently been the talk of the town because of Bollywood celebrities' praise for her, and now there is news of her collaboration with a renowned international pop star.

The diva, flashing back and forth in the headlines for her appearances at fashion shows a few days ago, got spotted at a party of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She also attended the store launch of designers Shantanu and Nikhil.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri Actress Namrata Malla makes fans sweat with sizzling moves in BOLD multi-coloured bikini

Uorfi's collab with Anaita Shroff Adjania, who styled her for a shoot in top designer outfits by Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, AJSK, etc., was loved by her fans, and now they are eager to know more about her upcoming international project with a global singer and musician.

And now there is news of Uorfi Javed's collaboration with globally famous pop icon Karol G. Yes. you read it right. Recently, Karol has followed Uorfi on Instagram, and she is the only Indian celebrity whom she follows on any social media platform. It gives a clear hint of the duo coming together for a banger very shortly.

Not only this, but Uorfi also welcomed her on her Instagram with all her heart the diva took to her Instagram story and uploaded Karol's picture with hearts. This news went viral amongst the netizens. Uorfi and Karol gave no confirmation. More updates might arrive shortly, so stay tuned.

ALSO READ: 'Disrespectful': Fans slam Varun Dhawan for making Gigi Hadid 'uneasy' by picking and kissing her forcefully