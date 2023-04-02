NMACC Gala: Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh won hearts with impressive performances

We saw the biggest line-up of Hollywood and Bollywood stars at the much-awaited launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala, a mix of tone, stars, glam, and oomph.

While fans loved the avant-garde, Indian, ethnic, and trendsetting looks of their favorite celebs at the Gala event, they especially can't stop raving about how they loved watching Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, and others performing on stage at the gala event.

Renowned paparazzi accounts have uploaded the videos on their official Instagram handles. In the videos, we can see all the celebrities performing on the stage. Their smooth dance movies won the hearts of fans and people in audiences, including Hollywood celebrities.

In this video, Shah Rukh Khan is performing the chartbuster number 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan at the NMACC gala celebration event in Mumbai. Audiences and other celebs are hooting seeing the suave and hunk King Khan performing on stage.

After a long time, we also saw the global icon and Desi Girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, setting the stage on fire with her flawless dance moves alongside Ranveer Singh on stage as the duo entertained guests at the NMACC celebrations in Mumbai. They danced to their iconic song 'Gallaan Goodiyaan' from Dil Dhadakne Do movie.

In this video, the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, performed an encore of his globally hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' alongside Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh on stage, which was just unmissable.

In this video uploaded by the paparazzi account, Alia Bhatt is performing the hit song 'Naacho Naacho' from the globally acclaimed film RRR alongside Rashmika Mandanna on the stage and is entertaining the big wigs and guests at the NMACC celebrations.

In this viral video uploaded by the renowned paparazzi account, Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan did smooth dance moves to the iconic song Brown Munde alongside Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh on stage at the NMACC celebrations.

The global icon and superstar Salman Khan looks happy and jolly as he gives striking poses with entire team of paparazzis at the NMACC celebrations event in Mumbai.

