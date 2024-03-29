Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aadujeevitham BO collection day 1: Prithviraj's survival drama scripts history in Malayalam cinema; Read

    Directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life portrays Najeeb's harrowing journey as he longs to escape and return home. The movie made box office history on its opening day, grossing over Rs 7.45 crore across all languages in India, with the Malayalam version alone earning Rs 6.50 crore.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    "Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life" made history at the box office on its opening day, starring Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The survival drama impressively earns Rs 7.45 crore across all languages in India on Thursday (Mar 28), setting new benchmarks.

    The Malayalam version of "Aadujeevitham" garnered Rs 6.50 crore, while the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions contributed an additional Rs 1 crore on its first day. With an all-India gross collection of over Rs 9 crore (official numbers pending), the film achieves one of the biggest openings for a Malayalam film in India.

    In Malayalam, the movie's theater occupancy on the release day was 57.79 percent. The occupancy of the film in Kannada was 4.14%, 17.84% in Tamil, 14.46% in Telugu and 4.14% in Hindi.

    In terms of nett opening day collections in Kerala, Aadujeevitham has scored one of the biggest openings in the state.

    Directed by National Award-winning director Blessy, "Aadujeevitham" stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and is based on the novel "Goat Days" by Benyamin. Produced by Visual Romance, the film also stars Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis alongside Amala Paul and KR Gokul. Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby are also featured in pivotal roles.

    "Aadujeevitham" depicts the true story of Najeeb, a man from Kerala who migrated to the Gulf in the early 1990s in search of work. However, he finds himself enslaved, herding goats in the desert with minimal food and water. The film chronicles his harrowing journey as he yearns to escape and return home.
     

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
