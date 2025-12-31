A R Rahman is set to surprise fans by making his acting debut in Prabhudeva’s upcoming film Moonwalk. The music maestro will be seen playing an intense “angry young film director,” marking a rare on-screen appearance.

A R Rahman Makes Acting Debut in Prabhudeva’s Moonwalk

In the movie Moonwalk, A R Rahman will portray the character of an "angry young film director" representing intensity, creative frustration, and thirst for cinema. While in the past, Rahman has mostly been viewed behind the scenes shaping musical narratives, this character now gives him the opportunity to step up to a full-front position in acting for the first time.

Prabhudeva is said to have been profoundly influenced by Rahman's creative journey and strict discipline in real life while casting him. He felt that this was an ideal character for Rahman. It is also being said that the emotional depth of the character matters more than the duration of screen time, making the entire casting of A R Rahman relevant and significant.

The director shared about AR Rahman's part in the film saying, ‘’A. R. Rahman sir appears throughout the song, adding a cute charm and a very special vibe to it. When I later presented an extended role to him after the song, A. R. Rahman sir graciously accepted it. This will be a surprise scene for movie lovers, and I thoroughly enjoyed directing A. R. Rahman sir in his first-ever movie scene. I am deeply grateful to him for supporting our project ‘Moonwalk’ wholeheartedly right from day one. The entire set was so happy seeing ARR Sir having fun as an actor. It will be a scene which people will not expect.''

What Is Moonwalk About

Plot specifics remain to be confirmed, but Moonwalk appears to deal with dance, creativity, and personal ambition-these being eminent recurrent themes of Prabhudeva's filmmaking style. It is believed that Rahman's presence in this role adds a metanarrative layer, mildly commenting on the journey of filmmakers and artists.

Fans Are Reacting to Rahman’s Acting Debut

The news of Rahman's debut has created huge waves on social media. Fans have expressed their excitement and curiosity over watching the music maestro expand into yet another artistic dimension, with many heaping praise on his audacity to experiment even after decades of fame.