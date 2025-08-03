Veteran Tamil actor Madhan Bob passed away at 71 on August 2nd. Starting as a music composer, he transitioned to acting in 1984

Veteran actor Madhan Bob, who is known for appearing in many Tamil films, left for a heavenly abode at the age of 71 on August 2. Remembering the late star, choreographer, director and actor, Prabhudeva, paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Taking to X, he recalled sharing screenspace with him and wrote, "We shared the screen, and his presence always brought joy to the set. Cheerful, kind, and full of humour he made everyone feel happy around him. Heartfelt condolences to his family. He'll always be remembered.."

https://x.com/PDdancing/status/1951679172436455435

Prabhudeva and Madhan Bob worked together in the 2000 romantic drama film 'Pennin Manathai Thottu', written and directed by S. Ezhil. The film stars Prabhudeva and Jaya Seal. Madhan Bob was in a supporting role.

Bob had also shared screen space with actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Surya, and Vijay.

Born as S. Krishnamoorthy on October 19, 1953, Madhan Bob was widely recognised for his roles as a comedian in Tamil films and as a host and judge on various television programs.

He began his career in the film industry as a music composer before making his acting debut in 1984 through Balu Mahendra's film 'Neengal Kettavai'.

Madhan Bob's signature facial expressions, infectious laughter, and expressive eye movements became his trademark style, heavily inspired by veteran comedian Kaka Radhakrishnan, and his contribution to Tamil entertainment spanned decades, leaving behind a legacy cherished by audiences across generations.