    80s Buildup REVIEW: Hit or Flop? Is Santhanam's film worth your time? Read this

    80s Buildup Twitter Review: Santhanam has teamed with director Kalayan of 'Gulebhagavali' fame for '80s Buildup', and the movie hit the big screens on November 24. Know what social media users have to say about the movie.

    80s Buildup REVIEW: Hit or Flop? Is Santhanam's film worth your time? Read this
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    The trailer for '80s Buildup' has been released, assuring the audience an entertaining comedy-drama experience. The film is set in the 1980s, as the title suggests, and Santhanam plays a character that resembles a passionate Tamil movie fan of the time.

    The 2-minute trailer provides an overview of the film's plot. Following in the footsteps of the director's prior successes, '80s Buildup' retains a combination of comedy and passion, promising a hilarious mystery. Santhanam leads the way in presenting an enjoyable film, supported by a cast of recognisable characters. 

    Also Read: Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film set for OTT release

    80s Buildup: Cast and crew
    Under Kalyan's direction, '80s Buildup' stars Santhanam and Radhika Preethi in key roles, and is accompanied by a significant ensemble that includes KS Ravikumar, Anandraj, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mayilswamy, Munishkanth, Sundarajan, and others.

    Ghibran wrote the soundtrack, and Jacob Rathinaraj and MS Bharathi were in charge of cinematography and editing, respectively. '80s Buildup' is Santhanam's third feature release of 2023, and the skilled actor is expected to make a big impression at the box office.

    Also Read: Aadikeshava REVIEW: Did audiences love Vaisshnav Tej-Sreeleela's action drama?

    The debut of "80s Buildup" is eagerly anticipated, and the film is predicted to be a fun cinematic experience for all moviegoers. Stay tuned for insightful assessments as viewers weigh in on this comedy-drama film.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 5:36 PM IST
