    Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film set for OTT release; here's when and where to watch

    Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela's blockbuster 'Bhagavanth Kesari' is gearing up for its OTT debut. Discover when and where to catch the cinematic success.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

    Nandamuri Balakrishna achieved a magnum success with the exceptional performance of his film "Bhagavanth Kesari," directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film, which premiered on October 19, 2023, received a great response from the audience.

    Now adding to the excitement, the OTT release date has been announced for the movie. For those who missed watching "Bhagavanth Kesari" in theaters, the wait is over as the movie is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 24th. This is an exciting opportunity for audiences to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. This not only delights devoted fans but also invites a broader audience to experience the creative brilliance of the movie, featuring outstanding performances by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sreeleela, and director Anil Ravipudi.

    "Bhagavanth Kesari," an engaging action-drama directed by Anil Ravipudi, tells the story of an ex-convict who becomes a guardian for his niece, inspiring her to pursue a career in the armed forces. The film boasts a remarkable cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, Sarathkumar, and Aadukalam Naren. Produced by Shine Screens, the music for the film is skillfully composed by Thaman S.

    Following the success of "Bhagavanth Kesari," Nandamuri Balakrishna is back as the charismatic host of his talk show, "Unstoppable with NBK Limited Edition." He is also gearing up for his next movie, tentatively titled "NBK109," directed by KS Ravindra.

    Meanwhile, Sreeleela, who was last seen in "Skanda" with Ram Pothineni, is set to appear in "Aadikeshava," directed by Srikanth N. Reddy. The film stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead role, with actors like Joju George, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Aparna Das. Sreeleela is also part of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, "Guntur Kaaram," directed by Trivikram Srinivas, scheduled for release on January 12 next year.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
