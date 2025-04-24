Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Box office success of master blaster's bio-pic
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: The God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, turns 52 today, April 24, 2025. His life's achievements are etched in history. A film based on his life also garnered substantial box office success
| Published : Apr 24 2025, 10:13 AM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who scripted history with his bat, turns 52 today, April 24, 2025. The God of Cricket was born on April 24, 1973.
24 Years of International Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar played international cricket for 24 years, from 1989 to 2013. His contributions with the bat for the Indian team are unforgettable.
Sachin's Background
The Lord Sachin was born in Dadar, Mumbai, Maharashtra. He comes from a Brahmin family, specifically the Shaswat Brahmin family. Born into a middle-class family, Sachin is now a global inspiration.
A Film on Sachin
Sachin, who wore the number 10 jersey, achieved incredible feats, inspiring young players. A film was made on his life, depicting his journey and how he reached the pinnacle of success.
Sachin's Film Title
The film based on Master Blaster Sachin's life is titled "Sachin: A Billion Dreams." This Bollywood movie showcases how a boy from a middle-class background achieved global recognition.
Film's Box Office Earnings
The movie based on the God of Cricket earned ₹27.60 crore in its opening week. On its first day, it collected ₹8.40 crore, followed by ₹9.20 crore on the second day and ₹10.25 crore on the third.
Film's Director
The movie, which details Tendulkar's cricketing and personal life, was directed by James Erskine. This documentary was produced by Ravi Bhagchandka under the banner of Carnival Motion Pictures.
