Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an urgent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday, following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and the announcement of stringent measures in response to a deadly assault in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack targeted tourists, who were reportedly ambushed after being identified by their religion, resulting in the brutal killing of at least 27 and injuries to 17 others.

Pakistan has criticized India’s actions, calling them lacking in seriousness and warning that a firm response will be decided after the NSC convenes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar condemned India’s decisions — including the halting of the IWT, closure of the Wagah-Attari border, and cancellation of Pakistani visas — labeling them as "unserious and inappropriate".

"India has failed to provide any evidence linking Pakistan to recent terrorist incidents and appears to be reacting out of anger. Its announcements reflect a lack of seriousness," Dar said.

"India throws the blame on Pakistan whenever it faces a crisis," he added.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that decisions were taken after a briefing to the Union Cabinet about the terror attack.

"The Indus Water Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism," Misri said.

Additionally, Misri declared that the Wagah-Attari border crossing, a key route for trade and civilian traffic between India and Pakistan, will be closed immediately. A ban has been placed on Pakistani nationals entering India, and those already in the country have been given 48 hours to depart.

The Indian Foreign Secretary stated that all Pakistani military advisors, including those from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, stationed at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, will be expelled, with one week given for their departure. Additionally, India will recall its three military service advisors and at least five supporting staff members from its High Commission in Islamabad.