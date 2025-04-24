Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor are facing intense backlash following the Pahalgam terror attack. As their film Abir Gulaal nears release, public outrage over their involvement—especially amid strained India-Pakistan ties—has reignited calls for a boycott

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has broken his silence following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of several innocent tourists. Expressing his sorrow on Instagram Stories, Khan conveyed that he was deeply affected by the incident. He shared that the news of the brutal attack had left him heartbroken, and he extended his prayers to the victims and their families, hoping they find strength and healing during such a harrowing time.

The statement from Khan comes as tensions rise surrounding his upcoming film Abir Gulaal, in which he stars opposite Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor. The film has been steeped in controversy from the outset due to the strained political relationship between India and Pakistan. The recent attack has intensified calls to boycott the film, with many questioning the timing of its promotion.

Vaani Kapoor also addressed the tragedy through social media, where she expressed her emotional response to the attack. She mentioned being at a complete loss for words after witnessing the horrifying news, describing herself as numb and devastated. Her message included heartfelt prayers for the affected families.

Despite their expressions of grief, both actors have come under fire online. Kapoor, in particular, has faced a wave of criticism for continuing to promote Abir Gulaal during a period of national mourning. Social media users have labeled her actions as insensitive and unpatriotic, accusing her of lacking compassion. Some comments went as far as accusing her of betraying the nation, fueling a broader conversation around the participation of Pakistani artists in Indian cinema amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Abir Gulaal has faced multiple challenges even before its release. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had previously objected to the project, issuing a warning that any film involving Pakistani actors would not be permitted to release in Maharashtra. Fawad Khan, once a beloved figure in Bollywood with hits like Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, has stayed away from the Indian film industry in recent years due to the prevailing political situation.

The controversy is also beginning to affect Kapoor’s other work, with online users now calling for boycotts of her other films, including Raid 2, which is scheduled for release on May 1.