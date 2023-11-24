Aadikeshava REVIEW: Did audiences love Vaisshnav Tej-Sreeleela's action drama? Read this

Aadikeshava Twitter Review: This week's blockbuster release from a large-budget banner in Tollywood is Aadikeshava. The film stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sreeleela, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Joju George, Suman, Sudharshan, Sudha, JP, Anand, Aparna Das, and others.

Aadikeshava is the latest popular action film starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej from Uppena fame. Sreeleela, Tollywood's most popular actress, is matched opposite the kid in this family emotional drama, released on November 24. The film is receiving mixed reviews at the box office.

Balakotaiah, often known as Balu, is a mischievous young man who refuses to accept injustice. He applies for a job on the recommendation of his parents and gets it. Chithravathi (Sreeleela) is his supervisor, and she loves him back. Chithra's father, on the other hand, is opposed to their connection.

Meanwhile, a plot twist comes when Balu discovers that his biological parents are not the ones he believes they are. He discovers that his father's name is Maha Kaleswara Rao (Joju George) and that his given name is Rudra Kaleswara Rao. What follows is the essence of Aadikeshava.

Aadikeshava Twitter Review

This week's blockbuster release from a large-budget banner in Tollywood is the film. Aadikeshava, which did not have enough pre-release excitement, benefited from the lack of competition and coming from a prominent label. As soon as it was released, Telugu moviegoers flocked to the cinemas to see FDFS evaluate the film in their own unique way. They voiced their thoughts through social media posts. Take a look at some of them down below.

Aadikeshava Cast and Crew:

Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sreeleela, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Joju George, Suman, Sudharshan, Sudha, JP, Anand, Aparna Das, and others appear in the film.

Srikanth N Reddy wrote and directed the film. Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsy produced the film under the name of Haarika and Hassine Creations. The film's music and background score were composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Dudley and Prasad Murella operated the camera, while Naveen Nooli edited the footage.

