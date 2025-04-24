- Home
- Entertainment
- Sukesh Chandrashekhar's heartfelt tribute to Jacqueline Fernandez's late mother in Bali
Sukesh Chandrashekhar's heartfelt tribute to Jacqueline Fernandez's late mother in Bali
Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently incarcerated, has made an emotional gesture to Jacqueline Fernandez after their relationship rumors got to an end.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
A Special Gift in Bali
Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently imprisoned in a Delhi jail for his involvement in a ₹200 crore extortion case. He has made headlines again, but this time for a deeply personal gesture towards actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Following the death of Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, on April 6 due to a sudden heart attack, Sukesh gifted her a lily and tulip garden in Bali dedicated to her late mother. The garden, named Kim's Garden, was created as a tribute to Kim Fernandez. She deeply loved these particular flowers.
Sukesh's Emotional Letter
In a heartfelt letter from prison, Sukesh expressed his condolences and shared his belief that Jacqueline's mother would have a rebirth as their daughter. He urged Jacqueline to visit the garden with her father, assuring her that she would feel her mother's presence there. Sukesh also arranged a special Easter mass at the Vatican, Kim Fernandez’s favorite church, as a tribute to her memory.
He said, "Mom will surely have a rebirth as our daughter. Baby, I really want you to go with Dad to visit your Easter gift that I am giving you today, which is dedicated to Mom, as you will surely feel her presence there."
He showed his love and care towards the actress, saying, "Baby girl, Mom is 'with us,' 'in us,' and around us as our guardian angel. I know the pain you're going through, but my love, I am in harder pain. Because, in a very short period, I became closer to Mom than all of you. It's very difficult to digest that she is gone too early, and I could not be there with her, for her".
A Controversial Relationship
Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline were reportedly in a relationship before his arrest. Now, his latest gesture has reignited the discussions about their bond. While some see his tribute as a touching act of love, others remain skeptical given his criminal background.