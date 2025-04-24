Image Credit : Getty

In a heartfelt letter from prison, Sukesh expressed his condolences and shared his belief that Jacqueline's mother would have a rebirth as their daughter. He urged Jacqueline to visit the garden with her father, assuring her that she would feel her mother's presence there. Sukesh also arranged a special Easter mass at the Vatican, Kim Fernandez’s favorite church, as a tribute to her memory.

He said, "Mom will surely have a rebirth as our daughter. Baby, I really want you to go with Dad to visit your Easter gift that I am giving you today, which is dedicated to Mom, as you will surely feel her presence there."

He showed his love and care towards the actress, saying, "Baby girl, Mom is 'with us,' 'in us,' and around us as our guardian angel. I know the pain you're going through, but my love, I am in harder pain. Because, in a very short period, I became closer to Mom than all of you. It's very difficult to digest that she is gone too early, and I could not be there with her, for her".