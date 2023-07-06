72 Hoorain: Police complaint lodged against makers for attempting to create religious divide; Know Details

There is a new update in the ongoing 72 Hoorain movie controversy. According to the ongoing media reports, a police complaint has got formally lodged by a social media activist at Goregaon police station in Mumbai.

Just like The Kerala Story, another Bollywood movie named 72 Hoorain has come under the radar of people and activists apart from the politicians who have opposed the release of this particular film in the city. The problems seem to be never-ending for the makers of 72 Hoorain. A Mumbai-based social activist has given a written complaint to the police against the makers of '72 Hoorain', indicting them for hurting the religious sentiments of a community and attempting to divide the country. The police complaint got filed at the Goregaon police station in suburban Mumbai. The movie has been in the news and headlines since its trailer came out.

ALSO READ: 'Killers of the Flower Moon': Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro's film is all about love, murders, racism and

The activist has submitted a separate complaint to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking a ban on the screening of the movie, his lawyer Ali Kashif Khan said. According to a leading Indian wie agency, the official said they received the complaint, but no FIR (first information report) has got registered yet.

72 Hoorain Controversy:

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's film has been in a soup of murky waters and unending controversies ever since the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) got reported to not give and decline a censor certificate for its trailer. This ruling has stirred worries about creative freedom and censorship in the film business. Speaking about the same, co-producer, during a press conference held earlier, had told the media, "They (the Censor board) have asked us to remove some scenes and words from the trailer, but they have no objection to keeping those scenes in the film. We are questioning this contradiction. This film is not against any religion and is dealing with terrorism."

The '72 Hoorain' trailer takes one through the routes travelled by Fidayeens and how teenage Muslims are exploited to join terrorist outfits. Starring Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir, Rasheed Naz. and Ashok Pathak in lead roles, the film promises to bust the manipulation of faith. Bankrolled by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar, the film has been co-produced by Ashoke Pandit.

ALSO READ: Salaar: Is Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film connected to Yash's KGF 2? Netizens found some major proof