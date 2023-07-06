Salaar: Is Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film connected to Yash's KGF 2? Netizens found some major proof

Hombale Films’ Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE is set to feature some talented actors like Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. The film set to hit theatres on September 28, 2023, in five languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

The Salaar teaser was released on Thursday (July 6) morning, with Prabhas taking on the role of "the most violent" man. The preview, was uploaded at 5:12 a.m., literally took the internet by storm. Fans of Prabhas are ecstatic to watch their favourite actor in hardcore action mode in Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE. While the Prashanth Neel-directed film's teaser has received positive feedback, eagle-eyed Prabhas fans have detected a minor detail in the new commercial that hints to the greatest crosser between the Baahubali star and KGF actor Yash.

A user shared two screenshots of KGF: Chapter 2 post credit sequence and Salaar teaser, and the two images were surprisingly similar. This has fueled suspicion that Prashanth Neel's future film would be linked to Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.

What this implies for Salaar remains to be seen, but it appears to imply that the film will showcase the largest South crossing between Prabhas and Yash.

Salaar arrives at a critical juncture in Prabhas' life. The actor recently had a box office debacle with Adipurush, and fans are expecting that Salaar can revitalise his career. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, debuted strongly at the box office but plummeted by the conclusion of the first weekend due to bad public reviews and outrage over the purported inaccurate rendition of the Hindu epic, Ramayana.

