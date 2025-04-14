Gujarat Weather, April 15: Extreme heat danger in THESE cities

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather, April 15: Ahmedabad hits 43°C. Get the latest weather updates for Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and safety tips to beat the extreme heat. Stay safe!

Gujarat Weather, April 15: Major cities will witness dangerously high temperatures. Ahmedabad is experiencing some of the most extreme heat in the country today. Residents across the state should take serious precautions. Let’s look at the forecast below.



Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 43°C

Min Temperature: 28°C

Real Feel: 43°C

Ahmedabad leads the heat charts today with a blistering 43°C. Residents should limit outdoor activity, especially during the peak afternoon hours. Heatstroke and dehydration are real risks today.

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Surat will see plenty of sunshine and dry heat throughout the day. While slightly cooler than the state capital, the heat will be very uncomfortable.

Vadodara

Max Temperature: 42°C

Min Temperature: 28°C

Real Feel: 40°C

Sunshine will be relentless, and hydration will be key for anyone travelling or working outside.

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 40°C

Rajkot will also see intense heat, though a light breeze in the afternoon might bring some brief relief. Still, the sun will remain harsh throughout the day, so sun protection is strongly advised.

