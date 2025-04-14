user
user icon

Gujarat Weather, April 15: Extreme heat danger in THESE cities

Gujarat Weather, April 15: Ahmedabad hits 43°C. Get the latest weather updates for Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and safety tips to beat the extreme heat. Stay safe!

 

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 4:57 PM IST

Gujarat Weather, April 15: Major cities will witness dangerously high temperatures. Ahmedabad is experiencing some of the most extreme heat in the country today. Residents across the state should take serious precautions. Let’s look at the forecast below.
 

article_image2

Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 43°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel: 43°C
Ahmedabad leads the heat charts today with a blistering 43°C. Residents should limit outdoor activity, especially during the peak afternoon hours. Heatstroke and dehydration are real risks today.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Surat
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Surat will see plenty of sunshine and dry heat throughout the day. While slightly cooler than the state capital, the heat will be very uncomfortable.


article_image3

Vadodara
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Sunshine will be relentless, and hydration will be key for anyone travelling or working outside.

Also read: Top 6 heat-resistant plants to keep your garden thriving THIS summer!

Rajkot
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Rajkot will also see intense heat, though a light breeze in the afternoon might bring some brief relief. Still, the sun will remain harsh throughout the day, so sun protection is strongly advised.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH) shk

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH)

Yogi-Style Encounter in Hubballi: Valor or a Cover-Up in a Corrupt Police State? Opinion shk

Yogi-Style Encounter in Hubballi: Valor or a Cover-Up in a Corrupt Police State? Opinion

Who is Babara Jarabica, mystery property consultant from Bulgaria who 'honey-trapped' Mehul Choksi? shk

Who is Babara Jarabica, mystery property consultant from Bulgaria who ‘honey-trapped’ Mehul Choksi?

"With blessings from my family, I will take the step into politics": Businessman Robert Vadra ddr

Robert Vadra open to political plunge, says he's learnt from Priyanka and Rahul

Congress hits back at PM Modi, calls BJP 'enemies of Babasaheb then and now'

Congress hits back at PM Modi, calls BJP 'enemies of Babasaheb then and now'

Recent Stories

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH) shk

'Maan gaya aapko': Teen refuses to fall for fake UPI trick, leaves scammer speechless (WATCH)

Rohit Khemmka's WildGlow Crowned 'The Best Korean Skincare 2025' by Pushpa 2 Star Aanchal Munjal - K -Beauty Steals the Spotlight!

Rohit Khemmka’s WildGlow Crowned ‘The Best Korean Skincare 2025’ by Pushpa 2 Star Aanchal Munjal— K-Beauty Ste

Make Your Payments in EMIs for Better Financial Management

Make Your Payments in EMIs for Better Financial Management

US Stock Futures Rise On Trump Tariff Relief On Tech Products: Apple, Nvidia, AMD Shares Surge In Pre-Market Trading

US Stock Futures Rise On Trump Tariff Relief On Tech Products: Apple, Nvidia, AMD Shares Surge In Pre-Market Trading

Virat Kohli's Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral Online HRD

Virat Kohli's 10th class marksheet goes viral: How much did RCB star score subject-wise?

Recent Videos

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message

Video Icon
'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

'R&D a National Weakness': Lt Gen Raj Shukla Compares India's Private Sector Funding With US, China

Video Icon
Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Panic & Devastation in Sumy: Russia Launches 2025’s DEADLIEST Missile Strikes

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'

Video Icon