    'Killers of the Flower Moon': Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro's film is all about love, murders, racism and

    Based on a true story, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are in the lead roles. Martin Scorsese will helm the movie. The film marks the seventh collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese.

    Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro's film is all about love, murders, racism and more
    On July 5, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon teaser was released. Scorsese's first narrative feature film since 'The Irishman' in 2019. The Apple original film will have a wide theatrical premiere on October 20 and will be available on Apple TV+. Released on Thursday, June 6, The trailer opens with Leonardo DiCaprio's character admiring the skin colour of Lily Gladstone's Mollie, who eventually becomes his wife, amid the backdrop of the twentieth century. The Osage Nation is then presented with a tribe gathering where members may be seen dancing to the rhythm of drums.

    “They have the worst land possible. But they outsmarted everybody," points out Robert De Niro’s character adding, “The land had oil on it." In a conversation, he describes the worth of the oil, which they call "Black gold," to his nephew. Money is examined, specifically how the Osage people became the richest overnight following the discovery of oil, stressing how the Osage people became the richest overnight after the discovery of oil.

    Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a true:
    David Granny’s 2017 book inspires the plot of Killers of the Flower Moon. It is budding between an unlikely romance, the movie centres on the finding of oil on tribal land that kick-starts a series of unexplainable killings. The movie marks the sixth collaboration between Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

    According to the official description, “At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true storyâ€æ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.”

    The film premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival, receiving positive reviews from critics.

    About Killers of the Flower Moon: 
    'Killers of the Flower Moon,' directed by Martin Scorsese and based on the non-fiction book 'Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,' by David Grann. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons are directing the film. Meanwhile, Hollywood legend Robert De Niro will play DiCaprio's uncle, William Hale. Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Jack White, and John Lithgow are among the remainder of the ensemble cast.

    Killers of the Flower Moon will be released theatrically on October 20.
     

