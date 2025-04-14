Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to Vivo T3 Pro: Top 6 smartphones under Rs 25,000

Read Full Gallery

Struggling to choose a phone under Rs 25,000? This guide highlights the best options, including Vivo T3 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE4, and Poco X7 Pro, catering to diverse user needs. Discover the ideal device for your requirements.

The market for phones under Rs 25,000 has grown very crowded due to the frequent release of new low-cost models, making it challenging to locate the ideal gadget for a person's particular requirements. We have put up a list of the best phones in this price range, with alternatives for various users, to assist simplify the purchasing process.

1. Vivo T3 Pro (Rs 22,999) The 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. Up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage are supported by its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 720 GPU. In terms of photography, the gadget has two cameras on the back: an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with EIS and a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS. It has a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

2. OnePlus Nord CE4 (Rs 23,999) The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord CE4 has a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. HDR 10+ colour certification, 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 210Hz touch sampling are all supported. To handle graphics-intensive activities, the Nord CE 4 5G is outfitted with an Adreno 720 GPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It provides up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

3. Poco X7 Pro (Rs 24,999) The 6.73-inch AMOLED flat screen of the Poco X7 Pro has a peak brightness of 3200 nits, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a resolution of 1.5K. The mid-ranger has a dual-tone vegan leather design on the back and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front for protection. The POCO X7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra CPU, which is constructed on a 4nm TSMC technology and has a maximum clock speed of 3.25GHz. A 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with Solid Electrolyte Technology powers the phone. It can be fully charged in around 47 minutes because to its compatibility for 90W HyperCharge.

4. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (Rs 20,999) The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 1.5K resolution, and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. A refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits are all supported by the panel. It also supports HDR10+ and has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Water Touch 3.0 technology has also been included by Motorola.

5. Nothing Phone 3a (Rs 24,999) The Nothing Phone 3a, like its predecessor, stands out with its unique design in the sub-Rs 25K segment. It offers a tall, vibrant display and one of the cleanest OS experiences, which many users will appreciate. The camera performance is also reliable, and the Phone 3a holds up well against some notable competitors and its predecessor.

6. Realme P3 Pro (Rs 23,999) The Realme P3 Pro is easily among the most compelling mid-range options available in India right now. It offers solid performance, an immersive multimedia experience, and a large battery.

