Delhi Weather, April 15: Mercury hits 37°C with no relief

India News
Delhi continues to sizzle under early summer heat this Tuesday. The dry weather will be very uncomfortable. Let’s look at the temperature.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Sunrise: 5:56 AM
Sunset: 6:48 PM
Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours. Stay hydrated; carry water if you're outdoors.
Using sunscreen and sunglasses are is essential if you're stepping out during the day
Maharashtra Weather, April 15: Hot, humid, and relentless
India's top 10 hottest cities: Vadodara, Ahmedabad lead the pack
From Kasab to Rana: 10 facts about 26/11 siege every Indian must know
Tahawwur Rana extradited: Will 26/11 victims finally get justice?