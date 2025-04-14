India News

Delhi Weather, April 15: Mercury hits 37°C with no relief

Delhi Weather on Tuesday

Delhi continues to sizzle under early summer heat this Tuesday. The dry weather will be very uncomfortable. Let’s look at the temperature.
 

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
 

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:56 AM
Sunset: 6:48 PM
 

Stay hydrated

Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours. Stay hydrated; carry water if you're outdoors.
 

Take precautions

Using sunscreen and sunglasses are is essential if you're stepping out during the day

