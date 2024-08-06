70th National Film Awards: Will Mammootty win 'Best Actor Award'? Megastar faces tough fight from THIS actor

Among the names being prominently mentioned as a contender for Best Actor Award is Malayalam cinema's own Mammootty. However, he faces stiff competition from another actor.

As the National Film Awards nears, discussions are active around the most popular award, the Best Actor Award. Many are eagerly waiting to see if their favourite actors take the top prize in Indian cinema. Competition is fierce this time with top performers from various film industries entering the fray.

Among the names being prominently mentioned as a contender for Best Actor Award is Malayalam cinema's own Mammootty. His performances in the films Rorschach and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was lapped up by the critics and the audience alike. Whether Mammootty will win the National Award for Best Actor for the fourth time, with his ability to astonish with diverse roles, remains to be seen.

At the same time, netizens opine that the legendary Malayalam thespian faces stiff competition in the Best Actor category from an actor in the Kannada film industry, Rishab Shetty. His outstanding performance in Kantara, a film that garnered nationwide attention, will definitely among the discussion for the top prize. His performance in Kantara, as the lead and as the director, received widespread acclaim.

However, there is no official announcements regarding the competition. Also, it is not clear whether any other actor, apart from Mammootty and Rishab, is competing for the award. Reports suggest that the National Film Awards will be announced this month.

Recently, Mammootty won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, thereby presenting a strong case to his claim for the National Award. In the film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Mammootty played dual roles as James and Sundaram speaking Malayalam and Tamil.

