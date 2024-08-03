Sibi Malayil opens up about Mammootty's prowess in emotional scenes, says he breaks down when actor cries

In an interview given to a YouTube channel, veteran director Sibi Malayil spoke highly about Mammootty's acting in 'Kadha Parayumbol'. The emotional scenes towards the end of the movie have the repeat value of the highest order.

The 2007 movie 'Kadha Parayumbol' holds a special place in every Malayali movie buff's heart. The smash hit had Sreenivasan and Meena playing the lead roles, along with Mammootty portraying a crucial role. The emotional scenes towards the end of the movie have the repeat value of the highest order.

Recently, veteran director Sibi Malayil spoke highly about Mammootty's acting in the movie.

Translating his words in an interview given to a YouTube channel, the director said,"When Mammootty cries, we will also breakdown to tears. My wife used to say that she can't bear to watch Mammookka crying. This is true with me as well when I watch his speech towards the end of Sreenivasan's 'Kadha Parayumbol".

"When Mammootty enacts an emotional scene, I get filled with emotions. Some movies are like that," he added.

Sibi Malayil went on to speak about a movie he directed out of peer pressure. "I wasn't interested in doing the movie 'Parampara'. The movie's producer pressurized me into doing it as he had confidence in me and Swamy (writer SN Swamy). Seeing the success of the movie 'August 1', he thought the movie would work. But right after hearing the story, I was against doing it. As it was a movie with Mammootty playing double role, it turned out to be a big burden", the director said.

