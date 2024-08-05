Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shine Tom Chacko reveals about his medical condition, says his behaviour stems from THIS; READ

    Shine Tom Chacko often gets attention for his viral interviews and off-screen persona, and he has now attributed his behaviour to ADHD. He also said the condition has been very beneficial to him.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 12:19 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Actor Shine Tom Chacko, in a recent interview, has opened up about his medical condition. The actor often gets attention for his viral interviews and off-screen persona, and he has now attributed his behaviour to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).  

    The actor, while speaking to an online media as part of promotion of new film, said he had been diagnosed with ADHD long ago and felt that this was beneficial to him.

    Also Read: Sibi Malayil opens up about Mammootty's prowess in emotional scenes, says he breaks down when actor cries

    Translating his words to English, Shine Tom Chacko said, "I am a person with ADHD. I am an ADHD kid. That's something I've found out a long ago. Those who are like that seek attention. An actor is formed from the desire to get attention. Otherwise, you just have to lock yourself up in a room. Every man has a small fraction of this. We get dressed and got out for someone to notice us. The levels of this can be much higher for those with ADHD. That's called a disorder. A person with ADHD will always want to get noticed. They will be different from other actors. They'll try accordingly and work for it. They will try to get more attention from among a group of people. Others will identify this as a disorder. For me, ADHD is very beneficial".


    Earlier, actor Fahadh Faasil had also revealed that he was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 41. He said this after inaugurating the Peace Valley School in Kothamangalam -an institute focusing on rehabilitating children with special needs. 

    “While walking through the premises of the school, I inquired whether it's easy to cure ADHD. I was told that if diagnosed in childhood, it is possible. I then asked whether it could be cured if diagnosed at 41, as that was when I was clinically diagnosed with ADHD," Fahadh said.
     
    What is ADHD?
    Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that typically emerges in childhood and often persists into adulthood. It is characterized by a persistent pattern of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, which interferes with functioning or development.

    The exact cause of ADHD is not known, but several factors are believed to contribute, including genetics, brain structure and function, and environmental influences. Risk factors include a family history of ADHD, prenatal exposure to tobacco or alcohol, and premature birth.

    Also Read: 'Deeply distressed...' Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan donate Rs 1 crore to Wayanad landslide relief
     

